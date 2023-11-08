Bank of Japan Governor Ueda, headlines via Reuters:

When BOJ talks about side-effects of YCC, it includes risk of triggering volatility in markets including for FX

Desirable for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals

If YCC heightens FX volatility, that is seen as among side-effects of our policy, when asked BOJ views sharp yen falls as side-effect of YCC

Recent high inflation driven by rising import prices and domestic factors, but latter still somewhat weak

Hope to see overall inflation slow as cost-push factors dissipate but in medium- to long-run, want to see inflation gradually accelerate

Well aware underlying price rises hurting households, companies but don't expect this to last very long

When looking at trend inflation there is still some distance toward 2%, which is why we are continuing with massive monetary easing

We are continuing to buy huge amounts of govt bonds via market operations so 10-year JGB yield does not too much above 1%

I'm not reading anything here from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda to indicate any reduction in easy policy is imminent.

