BOJ's Nakagawa says easy monetary policy is important for the time being, supports economy
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 01/03/2023 | 01:33 GMT-0
Junko Nakagawa, policy board member at the Bank of Japan.
- the Bank's decision to widen the band around its yield
Read this Term target has led to a rise in yields, but its merits of improving biond markets outweighs
- the recent rise in inflation
Read this Term is driven by a spike in prices for a handful of goods, will clearly likely slow in pace of increase
- Japan's economy is likely to continue to expand above potenail growth
Japan's economy likely to continue expanding above potential growth
- If corporate
inflation expectations overshoot, that could prod more firms to pass
on higher costs to customers
- There is strong
uncertainty on how much wages will rise
- There is risk prices
may come under downward pressure if wage hikes do not proceed as much
as expected
- Focusing on how much
wage hikes will spread among smaller firms
Nakagawa doesn't sound super-keen in doing much to lessen policy accommodation.
