Junko Nakagawa, policy board member at the Bank of Japan.

  • Japan's economy likely to continue expanding above potential growth
  • If corporate inflation expectations overshoot, that could prod more firms to pass on higher costs to customers
  • There is strong uncertainty on how much wages will rise
  • There is risk prices may come under downward pressure if wage hikes do not proceed as much as expected
  • Focusing on how much wage hikes will spread among smaller firms

Nakagawa doesn't sound super-keen in doing much to lessen policy accommodation.

