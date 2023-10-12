Bank of Japan policy board member Noguchi:

Biggest focus is whether wage hike momentum will be maintained or not

Raising of YCC allowance band does not signify a tightening of monetary policy

If central banks hold rate hikes and inflation comes down, the risk of hard landing will be reduced

Japan's economy recovering gradually

When inflation expectations are in a stage of rising, some flexibility is needed to continue easy policy under YCC

Chinese economy facing risk of deflation or 'Japanisation'

Need to pay close attention to fiscal, monetary policy response to low inflation by Chinese authorities from now on

There are signs of upward price pressures coming down

BOJ's near-term mission is to realise a situation where wage growth does not fall short of inflation as soon as possible through persistent monetary easing

The trend of passing on costs for raw materials is widely continuing

Japan needs to shake off the 'zero norm' of prices and wages in order for nominal wage increase to exceed 2% as a trend

3% nominal wage growth would correspond with 2％ inflation target

