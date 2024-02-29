BoJ's Takata

Many companies are offering higher-than-2023 wage hikes

Achievement of 2% inflation target is becoming in sight despite uncertainty of economic outlook

Japan's economy is in inflection point of changing 'norm' that people think wages, prices are not rising

Exit measures should include abandoning yield curve control framework, ending negative rates, overshoot commitment

The yen is strengthening on these comments, and rightfully so. The BOJ has highlighted spring wage negotiations as a key input on ending YCC and he's offering an early verdict, along with some concrete steps.