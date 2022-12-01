Member of the Policy Board Tamura Naoki in Japanese media (Asahi newspaper):

  • BOJ should conduct a review of its monetary policy framework
  • Whether the Bank of Japan needs to tweak ultra-loose monetary policy will depend on the outcome of the review
  • Timing of review could come soon or somewhat later, which will depend on price, wage, economic outlook
  • BOJ should consider 2% price target as flexible goal as that level may have been excessively high for Japan

Headlines via Reuters

This is not a call for an imminent change, but it is notable. A switch to a lower CPI target would imply the Bank dialling back its easy policy and would thus be a yen positive.

USD/ JPY is little changed.

usdyen boj cpi target 02 December 2022