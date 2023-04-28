Policy shift could still happen in the next year-and-a-half

Any policy shifts should be carried out if necessary, not reliant on policy review period

May still announce results of policy review in the interim if needed

This is what overcommunication looks like. I reckon they could've just done a separate announcement for this and not tie it together with the policy decision today. Markets have a very short attention span when it comes to things like this and it is evident as the Japanese yen continues to hold at the lows for the day now.