- Policy shift could still happen in the next year-and-a-half
- Any policy shifts should be carried out if necessary, not reliant on policy review period
- May still announce results of policy review in the interim if needed
This is what overcommunication looks like. I reckon they could've just done a separate announcement for this and not tie it together with the policy decision today. Markets have a very short attention span when it comes to things like this and it is evident as the Japanese yen continues to hold at the lows for the day now.