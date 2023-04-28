Appropriate to continue monetary easing to achieve 2% inflation target

Risk from tightening too hastily is larger than monetary policy falling behind the curve

Japan inflation likely to slow below 2% in latter half of the year

Decided to reorganise forward guidance given changes in government's classification of Covid-19, lower risk of pandemic's impact on economy and markets

The headline remark is an homage to Kuroda but the bolded remark is the one that stands out. In some sense, if you were to expect the BOJ to be more brave under Ueda, you have reason to doubt that now. The Japanese yen is falling further as he speaks with USD/JPY racing up to 135.50 at the moment.