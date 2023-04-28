  • Economic indicators will provide a good judgment on that
  • Can even be before next year's labour talks i.e. shunto negotations
  • Next year's labour talks will be very important factor for inflation
  • But does not mean we have to wait for it to make any decision

I would argue that these are decently hawkish remarks as he is opening the door for the potential for policy tweaks and/or changes down the road. However, one can also make a counter-argument that with the already positive wage developments last month, it should've been enough for Ueda to lay out his plans; and not kick the can to next year.

