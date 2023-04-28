Economic indicators will provide a good judgment on that

Can even be before next year's labour talks i.e. shunto negotations

Next year's labour talks will be very important factor for inflation

But does not mean we have to wait for it to make any decision

I would argue that these are decently hawkish remarks as he is opening the door for the potential for policy tweaks and/or changes down the road. However, one can also make a counter-argument that with the already positive wage developments last month, it should've been enough for Ueda to lay out his plans; and not kick the can to next year.

