- We're monitoring the situation with the yen very carefully but it's the jurisdiction of the ministry of finance
- Wage inflation is now running at around 2%
- If you want a 2% inflation rate, you want wage inflation that's slightly or well-above 2% to match productivity growth, so there's still some ground to cover
- Yen is being influenced by many factors, including the policy of these other central banks
- If we become reasonably sure about the second part of inflation forecasts, that would be a good reason for reconsidering a policy change
The yen is the currency that could be a big mover on these comments if Ueda hints at an end to yield curve control.