We're monitoring the situation with the yen very carefully but it's the jurisdiction of the ministry of finance

Wage inflation is now running at around 2%

If you want a 2% inflation rate, you want wage inflation that's slightly or well-above 2% to match productivity growth, so there's still some ground to cover

Yen is being influenced by many factors, including the policy of these other central banks

If we become reasonably sure about the second part of inflation forecasts, that would be a good reason for reconsidering a policy change

The yen is the currency that could be a big mover on these comments if Ueda hints at an end to yield curve control.