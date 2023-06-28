Kazuo Ueda
  • We're monitoring the situation with the yen very carefully but it's the jurisdiction of the ministry of finance
  • Wage inflation is now running at around 2%
  • If you want a 2% inflation rate, you want wage inflation that's slightly or well-above 2% to match productivity growth, so there's still some ground to cover
  • Yen is being influenced by many factors, including the policy of these other central banks
  • If we become reasonably sure about the second part of inflation forecasts, that would be a good reason for reconsidering a policy change

The yen is the currency that could be a big mover on these comments if Ueda hints at an end to yield curve control.