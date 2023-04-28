Policy review period is set to one to one-and-a-half years

But that does not mean there will be no policy change during that time

Review is not aimed at conducting specific policy measures

No idea what kind of policy the review may lead to

He's trying to walk things back after markets interpreted the initial headline from the policy decision as being that the BOJ will not bring about any major policy changes during the review period. I mean, if you're going to announce such a thing, at least make it clear from the beginning. The messy communication won't give markets much confidence in understanding what they are doing surely.

