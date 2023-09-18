A couple of previews (in brief) for the CPI report due from Canada at 0830 Eastern time.

Scotia:

one of two inflation reports that the Bank of Canada will have to consider before its next policy decision on October 25th

estimated a headline rise of 0.3–0.4% m/m NSA that would lift the year-over-year rate from 3.3% in July to 4% in August

Shifting base effects explain some of the expected rise in the year-over-year inflation rate to 3.6%

Gas prices are expected to add to upside pressures

What may add further upside could be potentially greater than usual gains in clothing and footwear prices as seasonal offerings change over and still firm contributions from service prices

The main focus, however, will be upon the trimmed mean and weighted median measures of inflation that have been running far above the 2% headline target at the margin

TD: