Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts after yesterday's RBA decision. In summary:

cash rate steady at 4.10% in September, the third consecutive on hold decision

A tightening bias was retained, with uncertainty around services inflation still top of mind.

China risks were also noted.

The RBA sound comfortable that higher interest rates are working and we expect the hurdle to hike again remains high.

We expect 4.10%to be the peak in interest rates.

The next move in the cash rate should be down. We expect the first rate cut in Q1 24. However the risks are for a later start to the easing cycle.

RBA decision ICYMI:

And, a different view:

The RBA cash rate vs. Australia's inflation rate.