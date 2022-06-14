CBA comments from earlier, following the release of in-house spending data, their survey of household spending intentions:

strength in home-buying, health & fitness and transport

falls in entertainment, travel and insurance

On their Reserve Bank of Australia outlook:

"The RBA interest rate hiking cycle has started and is now expected to be more aggressive than earlier anticipated,"

"We have already seen early indicators of softness in CBA credit & debit card spending data. We have revised higher our terminal cash rate forecast to 2.1% and downgraded our economic growth outlook and dwelling price forecasts."