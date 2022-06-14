CBA comments from earlier, following the release of in-house spending data, their survey of household spending intentions:

  • strength in home-buying, health & fitness and transport
  • falls in entertainment, travel and insurance

On their Reserve Bank of Australia outlook:

  • "The RBA interest rate hiking cycle has started and is now expected to be more aggressive than earlier anticipated,"
  • "We have already seen early indicators of softness in CBA credit & debit card spending data. We have revised higher our terminal cash rate forecast to 2.1% and downgraded our economic growth outlook and dwelling price forecasts."
Forecasts for the RBA include an end to bond-buying in February, rate hike 2022