The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise the Bank Rate by 25bps today.

to 1.00%

statement due at 1100 GMT

Governor Bailey speaks at 1130 GMT

ECB speaker ahead of the BoE also. Philip Lane is an Executive Board member of the European Central Bank. Before being appointed as an ECB member, he was the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland.

