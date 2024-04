The start of the quiet period for the Fed begins at the end of the day. Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee is not letting that restriction come-and-go without weighing in one more time.

Goolsbee has hardened his dovish views of late in step with the other Fed officials, but is mostly more dovish overall.

Dow Industrial Average is up 134 points or 0.35%. S&P index is unchanged at 5009.12. NASDAQ in is down -60 points or -0.39%.