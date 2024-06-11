China is the world's biggest official sector buyer of gold.

In May the People's Bank of China 'paused' buying, higher prices cited:

Gold folks expect the buying to resume soon.

"China's data did show a pause," David Tait, CEO of the World Gold Council (WGC), told Reuters on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Precious Metals Conference in Singapore. "(But) they are just waiting and watching. If prices correct to the $2,200 per ounce level, they will resume again."

The World Gold Council "are a membership organisation that champions the role gold plays as a strategic asset".

Other gold bugs have weighed in also: