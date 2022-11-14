A piece in the China Securities Journal says the People's Bank of China is expected to inject funds via a medium-term lending facility operation.

If I'm not mistaken a large MLF matures this week, on Tuesday.

1 trillion yuan (circa US$139 billion) maturing

The injection is expected to match the maturing amount according to a majority of analysts surveyed. Its not all of them expecting this though.

Note also that one- and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) will be set on Monday, the 231st. The rate set for the MLF will provide a clue of any change coming for the LPR rates. Currently at

3.65% for the one year

4.30% for the five year