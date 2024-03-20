1-year Loan Prime Rate 3.45%

expected and prior of 3.45%

5-year Loan Prime Rate 3.95%

expected and prior 3.95%

the 5-year was cut in February: PBoC’s largest 5 year LPR rate cut ever. The 5-year is a benchmark for mortgage rates in China and a big part of the reasoning behind the PBoC cut was support for the deeply troubled property sector.

Last week the MLF rate was set unchanged, this is usually (not always) a reliable guide that LPR rates will remain unchanged. That didn't happen in February. Last month the MLF was unchanged but we got that big cut to the 5-year LPR.

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):