The 'basket' however, i.e. the CNY weighted against major trading partners, hit 103.5, which was its highest since August of 2015.
- The basket contains the currencies of 13 of China's major trading partners
- It was set at a 100 base as of the end of December 2014
- The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS, a unit of the PBOC) manages the basket
There has really be no let up in yuan appreciation despite official remarks about it stabilising. A stronger yuan will weigh on Chinese exports, but with the external sector is better shape than the domestic a higher currency gives the People's Bank of China some protection against inflation and allows them to hold the line on further easing policies.