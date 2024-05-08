Hardly a week goes by without some report or another in Chinese state media about an RRR or rate cut from the People's Bank of China, so treat this with a grain of salt.

The Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) is a central bank regulation that sets the minimum amount of reserves each bank must hold in relation to their deposit liabilities. Its the percentage of total deposits that banks are legally required to keep on hand, either as cash in their vaults or in a reserve account at the central bank.