Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel took a break from buying your order flow to speak with Bloomberg earlier.
Highlights:
- Says variance of Fed's message 'counterproductive'
- 'we have the setup for recession unfolding'
- Says fed in 'uncharted territory'
- Citadel 'not far away' from the market on inflation
- Says US economy was 'traumatic' last year
That 'variance' refers to the flip-flopping from the Federal Reserve on its outlook. From floating a pause to now falgging a potential 50 point hike again. The Fed will argue that its data dependent of course.
Griffin's lane is using order flow to make $$$. And he does it very well indeed.