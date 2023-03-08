Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel took a break from buying your order flow to speak with Bloomberg earlier.

Highlights:

Says variance of Fed's message 'counterproductive'

'we have the setup for recession unfolding'

Says fed in 'uncharted territory'

Citadel 'not far away' from the market on inflation

Says US economy was 'traumatic' last year

That 'variance' refers to the flip-flopping from the Federal Reserve on its outlook. From floating a pause to now falgging a potential 50 point hike again. The Fed will argue that its data dependent of course.

Griffin's lane is using order flow to make $$$. And he does it very well indeed.