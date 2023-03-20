This is via the folks at eFX.
Citi summarizes its expectations for this week's FOMC policy decision on Wednesday.
- "Citi Economics continue to expect the FOMC to hike by 25bps during Wednesday's FOMC meeting, and raise the 2023 median dot 25bp to 5.25-5.50%," Citi notes.
- "The hawkish or dovish market read may come down to whether Powell focuses more o financial or price stability in the press conference," Citi adds.
