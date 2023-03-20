This is via the folks at eFX.

Citi summarizes its expectations for this week's FOMC policy decision on Wednesday.

"Citi Economics continue to expect the FOMC to hike by 25bps during Wednesday's FOMC meeting, and raise the 2023 median dot 25bp to 5.25-5.50%," Citi notes.

"The hawkish or dovish market read may come down to whether Powell focuses more o financial or price stability in the press conference," Citi adds.

Fed Funds via Trading Economics graph