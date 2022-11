One- and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) will be set on Monday, the 21st.

The rate set for the MLF earlier today provides a clue for the LPR rates. These are currently at



3.65% for the one year

4.30% for the five year

The MLF today was at an unchanged rate of 2.75%. This is strongly indicative of a 'no change' to the LPRs due Monday.