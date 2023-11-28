1600 GMT / 1100 US Eastern time:
- Pre-recorded video (online) address by ECB President Christine Lagarde at 2023 European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) Conference "European corporate reporting - Two pillars of success"
- Lagarde spoke Monday on policy tightening ahead: ECB President Lagarde signals faster end to bond purchases
1830 GMT / 1330 US Eastern time:
- Lecture by ECB Board member Philip Lane at Michael Chae Seminar on Macroeconomic Policy organised by Harvard University in Cambridge, USA
- Lane spoke earlier in the month on the balance sheet: