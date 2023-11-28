European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the Bank is likely to discuss speeding up the shrinkage of its balance sheet by ending the last of its bond purchases earlier than planned

Lagarde was speaking at a hearing in the European parliament on Monday.

Lagarde's comments on this are the clearest she has been on reducing bond buying next year, which at the margin is a tightening in policy.

Much of the Bank's bond-buying was stopped last year but it continues reinvesting the proceeds of maturing securities in its portfolio holdings.