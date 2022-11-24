The view was widely shared that inflation outlook continued to worsen

ECB needs to show equal determination when inflation was above target, countering too high inflation and preventing it becoming entrenched

This is irrespective of a deteriorating outlook

ECB should continue normalising and tightening monetary policy

It might want to pause if there was a prolonged, deep recession

A few members expressed preference for increasing key rates by 50 bps

The details aren't so much so a surprise I would say. The fact that we are already hearing a bit of a clash in opinions over the past week exemplifies that not all members of the governing council were fully on board with a 75 bps rate hike, but perhaps let that slide just for one more meeting.