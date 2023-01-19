ECB December policy meeting account: Broad majority supported 50 bps rate hike
The ECB releases the account of its December 2022 monetary policy meeting
Justin Low
Thursday, 19/01/2023 | 12:35 GMT-0
19/01/2023 | 12:35 GMT-0
- A large number of policymakers initially expressed preference to raise rates by 75 bps
- Some argued that a less than 75 bps move would send a wrong message and risked being perceived as inconsistent in trying to bring inflation
Read this Term back down to 2% target
- A broad majority of policymakers supported proposal to raise rates by 50 bps
- A compromise was in some ways seen as broadly equivalent to raising by 75 bps
- The steadiness of rate hikes and period over which rates remained in restrictive territory mattered more
- Risks to inflation outlook remains primarily on the upside
- Full account
That's certainly interesting as the minutes reveal quite a hawkish undertone among members at the ECB. If anything else, I would say the "compromise" here is that they would instead choose to hike for a longer period by 50 bps - something that Lagarde was adamant in defending here. This justifies further the euro's resilience on the day, in my view.
