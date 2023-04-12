ECBs Holzman is on the wires with some hawkish comments:
- inflation outlook argues for another 50 basis point hike in May
- ECB needs to keep raising rates noticeably beyond May
- ECB may be able to accelerate QT from July
The EURUSD is trading near its highs at 1.0982. The high price reach 1.09892 soon after the US CPI data. The low price after the CPI reached down to 1.09578. That stayed above the swing area between 1.0925 and 1.09438 (see high yellow area on the chart below). It would take a move below that area to disappoint the buyers going forward.