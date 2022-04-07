- Monetary policy stance remained very accommodative
- Large number of members held the view that current level of high inflation called for immediate further steps towards policy normalisation
- It was argued, that for all practical purposes, three forward guidance conditions have been met
- A longer period of above-target inflation would lead to increased risk on upward de-anchoring
- In such a circumstance, ECB could no longer afford to look through higher inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
- The view was taken that APP purchases had by now fulfilled its stated objective
- Nonetheless, it is seen as wise to keep some two-sided optionality on policy
There are some hawkish mumblings based on the remarks above but recent ECB commentary does not suggest that policymakers are too keen to push the agenda. So, that is making things a bit confusing in my view. I wouldn't say a lot has happened over the course of the past four weeks but it certainly has perhaps.
If the ECB thought that rate hikes could do them some good, they definitely do not share as strongly a view on that now.
