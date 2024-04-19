ECB Lagarde Glasses

ECB Pres. Lagarde is speaking and says:

  • If inflation criteria met, it would be appropriate to reduce the current level of monetary policy restriction
  • At the same time, the governing Council is not pre-committing to a particular Redpath (ok...)
  • Surveys point to a gradual recovery over the course of the year.
  • The disinflation process is expected to continue.
  • Risks to the inflation outlet are two-sided.

She hasn't said (yet) that ECB policy is independent of what the Federal Reserve does. Will be on the lookout for that comment.(/s)