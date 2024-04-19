ECB Pres. Lagarde is speaking and says:

If inflation criteria met, it would be appropriate to reduce the current level of monetary policy restriction

At the same time, the governing Council is not pre-committing to a particular Redpath (ok...)

Surveys point to a gradual recovery over the course of the year.

The disinflation process is expected to continue.

Risks to the inflation outlet are two-sided.

She hasn't said (yet) that ECB policy is independent of what the Federal Reserve does. Will be on the lookout for that comment.(/s)