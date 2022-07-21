Prior decision

Deposit facility rate 0.00% vs -0.25% expected

Main refinancing rate 0.50% vs 0.25% expected

Marginal lending facility 0.75% vs 0.25% prior

Decision to raise by 50 bps is based on updated assessment of inflation risks

ECB approves of Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)

Further normalisation of interest rates will be appropriate

Frontloading strategy allows ECB to make a transition to a meeting-by-meeting approach

The establishment of the TPI is necessary to support the effective transmission of monetary policy

TPI can be activated to counter unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics that pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy

PEPP reinvestments remains the first line of defence to counter those risks though

The euro has jumped on the decision with EUR/USD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term moving up from 1.0195 to 1.0250 as the ECB chooses to frontload its interest rate increases. In my view, it is a bit careless as their communication through all these months have been to push for a 25 bps rate hike but it is what it is.

The introduction of the TPI mechanism is mainly to counteract fragmentation risks but there isn't much clarity or details on that, as you would expect considering the short amount of time given to establish things.

The euro may be cheering now but as mentioned here, traders may be leaving disappointed when the dust settles. In any case, EUR/USD is still yet to breach key resistance closer to 1.0283 - the 50.0 Fib retracement level.