ECB sources see July hike as is still possible after the Thursday's meeting

Members of the policy board backed Thursday's decision unanimously, differed on risks

Some members differed on some of the risks, such as that longer-term inflation expectations veer off the ECB's 2% target

The ECB kept rates unchanged and Lagarde did not give any more specific as far as the end of APP other than that it would likely end sometime in the third quarter (that was unchanged from her previous assessments). The launch in rates would occur after APP ends and be dependent upon the economy.

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. has moved higher on the headlines, and has approached the swing lows from yesterday near 1.0808 along with the swing low going back to March 7 at 1.0805.

As I type, the price is extending above those levels to 1.0813 threatening the break to the downside that saw the pair to new lows April 24, 2020.

EURUSD spikes higher after ECB sources comments