Eurozone inflation seen at 3% in 2022 (ECB projection 3.2%)

Eurozone inflation seen at 1.8% in 2023 (ECB projection 1.8%)

Eurozone growth seen at 4.2% in 2022 (ECB projection 4.2%)

Eurozone growth seen at 2.7% in 2023

Of note, the longer-term inflation expectations for 2026 were revised up to 2.0% from the previous round. If anything else, this is likely to just underscore the ECB's conviction after yesterday's hawkish shift. But perhaps they may already have accounted for the survey results above.