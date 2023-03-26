European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos spoke in an interview posted on the ECB’s website on Sunday.

Banking sector is “going through a period of very high uncertainty” that dictates a meeting-by meeting approach on interest rate policy

appropriate not to pre commit to outcomes of monetary policy meetings

"We are open-minded with respect to the future,”

“The question now is how the events in the US banking system and Credit Suisse will impact the euro-area economy,”

“Over the next weeks and months, we need to assess whether they will give rise to an additional tightening of financing conditions.”

Earlier post re other ECB comments:

ECB's Schnabel says that while headline inflation has begun falling, core is sticky

Last week the European Central Bank raised rates by 50bp.

De Guindos not committing to what's ahead.

EUR/USD is up a touch in early Asia trade: