European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos spoke in an interview posted on the ECB’s website on Sunday.
Banking sector is “going through a period of very high uncertainty” that dictates a meeting-by meeting approach on interest rate policy
- appropriate not to pre commit to outcomes of monetary policy meetings
- "We are open-minded with respect to the future,”
- “The question now is how the events in the US banking system and Credit Suisse will impact the euro-area economy,”
- “Over the next weeks and months, we need to assess whether they will give rise to an additional tightening of financing conditions.”
ECB's Schnabel says that while headline inflation has begun falling, core is sticky
Last week the European Central Bank raised rates by 50bp.
De Guindos not committing to what's ahead.
EUR/USD is up a touch in early Asia trade: