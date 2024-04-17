ECBs Centano is speaking and says:
- If we have to cut rates before Fed, so be it
- Number of cuts will depend on incoming data
- First cut in June is at this point very likely
- After June we'll look at data, especially growth and employment
- Even after 25 or 50 basis points of cuts we’ll still have a tight monetary policy stance
- I don’t know anybody who says neutral rate is above 3%
- How fast should we get to neutral? We’ve got time
- Many shocks we're facing are deflationary, such as China's participation in global trade