ECBs Centano is speaking and says:

  • If we have to cut rates before Fed, so be it
  • Number of cuts will depend on incoming data
  • First cut in June is at this point very likely
  • After June we'll look at data, especially growth and employment
  • Even after 25 or 50 basis points of cuts we’ll still have a tight monetary policy stance
  • I don’t know anybody who says neutral rate is above 3%
  • How fast should we get to neutral? We’ve got time
  • Many shocks we're facing are deflationary, such as China's participation in global trade