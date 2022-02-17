There seems to be a growing view within the ECB that they should not be giving too much away in March, so as to not provide any clarity on when they will stop bond purchases and/or begin any policy tightening. I reckon they want to be afforded the flexibility or in the case inflation pressures do ease, they can backpedal a little bit.

But if that is to be the case, then every meeting after March will definitely constitute to some form of 'live' session with significant policy messaging to be wary about.