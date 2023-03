Headline inflation will continue to decline, could fall below 6% around mid-year

But core inflation could however have a more stable performance

I'm guessing by stable, he means sticky. Well, we shall see. But so far, the latest readings for February haven't been too encouraging and only time will tell what story they will try to sell next if inflation developments don't pan out as they anticipate it would. And they don't really have a good track record on that, to say the least.