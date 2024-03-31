Robert Holzmann is Governor of Austria's central bank and a European Central Bank Governing Council member. He spoke with

"Europe could cut interest rates before the U.S."

"From today's perspective, I'd say: interest rate cuts are likely to come. When will depend largely on what wage and price developments look like by June"

He cited the European economy growing more slowly than the in U.S.

Holzmann is eyeing wage developments in the eurozone, saying the lower these are the more scope there is to cut rates.