Coming up from the European Central Bank today, although these two look unlikely to produce market-pertinent comments. You never know though.

0850 GMT Keynote speech by ECB Board member Kerstin af Jochnick at European Society for Banking and Financial Law Italy annual conference "Credit perspectives for a sustainable recovery" in Milan

Jochnick is currently a member of the European Central Bank's supervisory board, and was the former First Deputy Governor of the Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden's central bank)

1700 GMT ECB vice president Luis de Guindos will be appearing at the of presentation of book "Política económica de la Segunda República. España en la Gran Depresión internacional" by Luis Peral Guerra in Madrid

---

EUR/USD is basically flat given the US holidays: