Pleased with recent shift in expectations

Headline disinflation is going quicker than expected but core prices still remain uncertain

Prefers June rate cut, then "smooth and steady cycle of policy easing"

The odds of an April rate cut are now just at ~37%, with a June rate cut fully priced in. Meanwhile, the total rate cuts priced in for the year is 91 bps. That is quite a drastic shift compared to where we were just two months ago as seen here.