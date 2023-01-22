Dutch central bank governor and hence a European Central Bank Governing Council member, Klaas Knot, gave two separate interviews on Sunday.

He said, when speaking with Dutch broadcaster WNL:

"Expect us to raise rates by 0.5% in February and March and expect us to not be done by then and that more steps will follow in May and June"

And, from an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa also published Sunday:

"too early to tell" if the ECB could slow down the pace of its rate increases by the summer.

"At some point, of course, the risks surrounding the inflation outlook will become more balanced"

"That would also be a time in which we could make a further step down from 50 to 25 basis points, for instance. But we are still far away from that."

---

Info via Reuters.