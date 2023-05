Dutch Central Bank President and thus European Central Bank (ECB) board member Klaas Knot spoke in Dutch TV Sunday.

He referred to the time it takes for changes in monetary policy to have an effect:

"Our policy works with a certain delay, so the biggest effects of what we have done so far are still in the pipeline"

said he was a supporter of last week's +25bp ECB rate hike

said he could support further rate hikes, above 5% if needed