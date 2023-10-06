ECBs Knot is speaking and says:

We are getting on top of the inflation

Policy is in a good place

We have a credible perspective of bringing back inflation to 2% in 2025

Comfortable with current stance of policy

Also speaking is ECB's Vassle and Vujcic:

Vujcic:

We are on a good track

If projections stand, will manage a soft landing

EUR projections is difficult. I only see the next 6 months with good clarity

Vasle: