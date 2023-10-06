ECBs Knot is speaking and says:
- We are getting on top of the inflation
- Policy is in a good place
- We have a credible perspective of bringing back inflation to 2% in 2025
- Comfortable with current stance of policy
Also speaking is ECB's Vassle and Vujcic:
Vujcic:
- We are on a good track
- If projections stand, will manage a soft landing
- EUR projections is difficult. I only see the next 6 months with good clarity
Vasle:
- We are seeing a soft landing right now
- Possible to get inflation target without recession