ECBs Knot is speaking and says:

  • We are getting on top of the inflation
  • Policy is in a good place
  • We have a credible perspective of bringing back inflation to 2% in 2025
  • Comfortable with current stance of policy

Also speaking is ECB's Vassle and Vujcic:

Vujcic:

  • We are on a good track
  • If projections stand, will manage a soft landing
  • EUR projections is difficult. I only see the next 6 months with good clarity

Vasle:

  • We are seeing a soft landing right now
  • Possible to get inflation target without recession