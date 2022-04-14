Highlights from ECB Lagarde press conference:
- Downside risk to the economy increase substantially
- initial signs of inflation expectations above target warrant monitoring
- risk to inflation outlook tilted to the upside in near term; upside risks intensified
- inflation is more widespread
- inflation is mainly driven by energy
- core inflation rise is uncertain
- reopening of sectors after pandemic, strong labor market to support incomes
The EURUSD
EUR/USD
Read this Term has moved to the downside on the initial comments from ECBs Lagarde and trades above and below the 200 hour MA at 1.0871.
More:
- APP is likely to end in Q3. Could be early or late in Q3.
- Open minded about specific and within Q3
- Some time after is anything between a week in several months
- unwarranted fragmentation should be avoided
- the longer inflation
Inflation
Read this Term will remains high the more likely it is for negotiated wages to rise
- we cannot be riveted to projections, have to look at other data
- last thing we want is inflation expectations at risk of the anchoring
- We are normalizing policy and have a sequence for what we will be doing going forward
- We are on a journey with regard to monetary policy.
- We will assess timing of asset purchases in June
- Sometime after the APP ends, we can make decisions on rates
- Have to keep in mind that below is the very high inflation rates, but we are also seeing medium-term outlook for inflation gradually moving back toward our target and possibly below
- Economy in the euro area is much different than the economy in the US
- Euro areas were exposed as a result of the war in Ukraine
- Comparing ECB and US respective monetary policies is comparing apples and oranges
- Totally premature to say one flexibility will be deployed
- Governing council meeting didn't focus on FX rates
The press conference concluded at 9:27 AM ET/1327 GMT
The EURUSD fell sharply on the back of the comments reaching a low of 1.08157. The price has bounced a touch and trades at 1.08287 currently.
