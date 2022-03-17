  • We have scope to adjust policy in a timely fashion should we see risks of excess inflation extending into the medium-term
  • We are keeping open the option to take any necessary measures should the economic consequences of the war escalate and stifle the current recovery path
  • Can design new instruments to secure monetary policy transmission as we move along the path of normalisation

Well, she certainly sounds ambitious or should I say in denial? In any case,  inflation  is already right at the ECB's door step and they are still taking their own sweet time to greet it. That said, they probably know very well that any action taken is not going to do much to solve the root of the problem - as is the case with the Fed.