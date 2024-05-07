ECB's Nagel

ECBs Nagel is on the wires saying:

Cannot be lenient with structural inflationary forces.

Greater supply chain resilience, which comes at a cost, looming labor shortages amid a demographic decline, and the green transition could all put upward pressure on prices

To improve resilience, some form of de-risking seems reasonable

Should keep in mind that greater security for supply chains is likely to come with some additional price pressures.

These potential that Germany's labor force will decline by 80,000 per year from 2026 putting upward pressure on wages and thus prices.

Says that these inevitable changes should not increase easy B's tolerance for inflation which is now targeted at 2%.

If there is more price pressure in the medium-term, ECB must take action against it.

Comments from Nagel are cautionary especially in the longer term