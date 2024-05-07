ECBs Nagel is on the wires saying:
- Cannot be lenient with structural inflationary forces.
- Greater supply chain resilience, which comes at a cost, looming labor shortages amid a demographic decline, and the green transition could all put upward pressure on prices
- To improve resilience, some form of de-risking seems reasonable
- Should keep in mind that greater security for supply chains is likely to come with some additional price pressures.
- These potential that Germany's labor force will decline by 80,000 per year from 2026 putting upward pressure on wages and thus prices.
- Says that these inevitable changes should not increase easy B's tolerance for inflation which is now targeted at 2%.
- If there is more price pressure in the medium-term, ECB must take action against it.
Comments from Nagel are cautionary especially in the longer term