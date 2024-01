Markets are sometimes overly optimistic

We are data dependent

Inflation is still too high

Maybe can wait until summer break before contemplating rate cuts

Nagel is a hawk, so there's that to consider when interpreting his comments. The talk of waiting until after the summer though is an intriguing one as that will see the timeline for a rate cut pushed to September. If so, that's a major U-turn that the market has to do in terms of pricing.