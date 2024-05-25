As Bank of Italy Governor, Fabio Panetta is also a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council. On Saturday he spoke at a news conference at the end of the G7 finance leaders meeting saying that he sees "a fairly general consensus has emerged on the possibility of a rate cut".

We've certainly been getting a consensus out of ECB officials that a June cut is happening, these are from Friday:

ECB rates:

ecb rates 26 May 2024 2