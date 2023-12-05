Inflation developments are encouraging, fall in core prices remarkable

Must be careful about guiding policy for many months out

Current level of restriction is sufficient, has increased confidence 2% target will be met in 2025

Further rate hikes "rather unlikely" after November inflation data

But must not declare victory prematurely

Inflation is on the right track but more progress is needed

No prolonged recession is seen

Data suggests economy may be bottoming out

She's not saying anything that markets have not considered as of late. There's now 133 worth of rate cuts priced in for next year alone, with traders even starting to look towards the first one coming as early as March (20 bps priced in already now).