ECB's Schnabel

The ECB has published an interview with executive board member Isabel Schnabel.

Overall, the recent news on inflation is encouraging

Core inflation has proven more stubborn

We cannot take it for granted that inflation will only move downwards from now on, because we could have new supply side shocks

we cannot say that we are at the peak or for how long rates will need to be kept at restrictive levels

I still see upside risks to inflation

Cites wages as upside risk

Full text

The market is pricing in just a 20% chance of a further hike, with a first cut full priced in next July. These comments highlight the 'possibility' of rate hikes but that only reinforces that the ECB's baseline is to hold rates here.